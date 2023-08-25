Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Storm clean-up begins with drier weather

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As mid-Michigan wakes up to assess the damage from Thursday night’s storm, the weather will stay dry. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details for the weekend and beyond.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 25, 2023

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 58º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1948
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1948
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1927

