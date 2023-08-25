Weather Extra: Storm clean-up begins with drier weather
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As mid-Michigan wakes up to assess the damage from Thursday night’s storm, the weather will stay dry. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details for the weekend and beyond.
More:
- Dry weather to start the clean-up today
- Haven of Rest in Williamston damaged by storm, residents evacuate
- At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston
- Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
- Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
- Woman in critical condition after Eaton Rapids crash
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 25, 2023
- Average High: 80º Average Low 58º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1948
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1977
- Jackson Record High: 96º 1948
- Jackson Record Low: 40º 1927
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.