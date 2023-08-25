Weather Extra: Storm clean-up begins with drier weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As mid-Michigan wakes up to assess the damage from Thursday night’s storm, the weather will stay dry. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details for the weekend and beyond.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 25, 2023

Average High: 80º Average Low 58º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1977

Jackson Record High: 96º 1948

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1927

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.