WATCH LIVE: BWL gives update on outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Board of Water & Light will give an update on the outages across the area Friday morning at 11 a.m. As of 10 a.m., BWL reported over 30,000 customers affected by 393 outages.

Related: Consumers Energy, BWL working to restore power after powerful late-summer storm

The BWL outage map has the latest updates and estimated restoration times.

If you have storm damage in your area, CLICK HERE to send us your photos and video once it is safe to do so.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.