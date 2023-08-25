USC’s Williams Betting Favorite For Heisman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -USC quarterback Caleb Williams has become the betting favorite to repeat as Heisman Trophy winner this fall. Williams is entering his junior season and he is listed with 15-4 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. No other player has single digit odds. USC opens its season at home Saturday night against San Jose State.

