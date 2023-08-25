Advertise With Us

USC’s Williams Betting Favorite For Heisman

FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame...
FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, left, defends and Southern California wide receiver Kyle Ford watch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Caleb Williams was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -USC quarterback Caleb Williams has become the betting favorite to repeat as Heisman Trophy winner this fall. Williams is entering his junior season and he is listed with 15-4 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. No other player has single digit odds. USC opens its season at home Saturday night against San Jose State.

