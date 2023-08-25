Advertise With Us

Two High School Games Completed Earlier Friday

High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South(Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two season opening mid Michigan high school football games were completed early Friday after being suspended by storms Thursday night. Sexton trailed 14-7 against Everett when the game was suspended in the fourth quarter Thursday. Friday morning Joe Pizzo ran for touchdowns of 52 and 15 yards and Sexton rallied on its home field to win 23-20. Lansing Catholic trailed at Waverly Thursday night and the completion Friday was played at Catholic because of a power failure at Waverly. The home field was friendly, Catholic rallied to win 35-20.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashes on I-96 in Williamston
At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston
Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing
Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
Drivers warned to avoid northeast Ingham County
Thursday night’s storm causes power outages across Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Southern Baseball
Orioles’ Jones Set to Retire
FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame...
USC’s Williams Betting Favorite For Heisman
Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston
Padres Reliever Suspended
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Improves to 3-0