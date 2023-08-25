Two High School Games Completed Earlier Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two season opening mid Michigan high school football games were completed early Friday after being suspended by storms Thursday night. Sexton trailed 14-7 against Everett when the game was suspended in the fourth quarter Thursday. Friday morning Joe Pizzo ran for touchdowns of 52 and 15 yards and Sexton rallied on its home field to win 23-20. Lansing Catholic trailed at Waverly Thursday night and the completion Friday was played at Catholic because of a power failure at Waverly. The home field was friendly, Catholic rallied to win 35-20.

