Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing

It happened on the 1600 block of Martin Street
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say one person is dead after a tree fell on their home in Lansing.

It happened during the storms that rushed through the area overnight into Friday morning.

Police say it happened on the 1600 block of Martin St., between Cedar Street and Washington Avenue.

This is a developing story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

