Thursday night’s storm causes power outages across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As a result of Thursday night’s storms, numerous power outages are being reported across Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy’s outage map shows nearly 2,000 outages, and nearly 200,000 customers are now in the dark as of 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 24.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light’s (BWL) outage map, there are currently about 190 active outages, and nearly 30,0000 customers are being impacted and don’t have any electricity as of 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 24.

If you see a down powerline, it is important to proceed cautiously as they can be extremely dangerous. According to Consumers Energy, do not touch a downed powerline as it could still be active, and you could get electrocuted. Call 911 to report a downed powerline and call your utility provider.

According to Michigan’s website, drivers should not drive in flooded areas. Six inches of water can cause you to lose control, and two feet of water can sweep your car away. If you’re out and see a flooded area, remember—”turn around, not drown.”

