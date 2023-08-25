Students getting back into school routine after summer break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session, and part of getting back on schedule includes getting enough sleep.

“One of the biggest challenges is trying to get him to wind down after being excited all day,” said Mitchell Deyoung. “There are always more things to do, always more things he wants to do.”

Deyoung is a father of two. He said he kept his boys home for the summer. Using a schedule of activities and weekend outings made it fun and challenging.

According to Michigan State University Professor Hanne Hoffman, keeping children on a schedule is vital, especially when moving from the summer to the fall school year, and sleep is the most important part.

“Sleep is really the basis of all health, not only for your mental health but also for your physical health,” said Hoffman.

Deyoung said he kept a set pattern to help his family stay consistent with bedtime and wake-up.

“It works for us. It’s about a little earlier than most people go to bed, and we’re awake earlier than most people wake up, but for our family and what we do, it works well,” said Deyoung.

Hoffman said younger children should get about nine to 12 hours of sleep to help them grow.

“The hormone called growth hormone is really important for growth. It’s primarily released at night. So for children, especially elementary children, getting enough sleep is important,” said Hoffman.

Parents can set examples by going to sleep at the same time as their children, helping them wind down with a book and avoiding sweets and sugary drinks before bed.

“We don’t stay up much later than he does, but usually a little reading after he’s done. Usually shower and some calming quiet time before getting in the bed,” said Deyoung.

With some planning and consistency, parents can rest easy knowing their child will be prepared for the school year.

