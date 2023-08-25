Semi rolls over on I-94 into rest area in Jackson County after driver falls asleep behind wheel

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-94 Friday morning after the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel.

Police responded to the crash at a rest area off eastbound I-94 near Dearing Road on Aug. 25 at around 8 a.m.

Officials said the semi-truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel and rolled over into the rest area parking lot. Police had to close the eastbound lanes to address the crash. The roadway reopened just before 9 a.m.

The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

