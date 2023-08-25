PHOTOS: Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Severe storms tore through Mid-Michigan Thursday night, causing widespread damage to many homes and businesses.

In Potterville, residents took to the streets the next day, removing debris and damaging repair.

The storm was strong enough to uproot adult trees.

News 10 was in Potterville on Friday and captured these photos of the damage, take a look:

Autoplay Caption

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.