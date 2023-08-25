Advertise With Us

PHOTOS: Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms

Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms
Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Severe storms tore through Mid-Michigan Thursday night, causing widespread damage to many homes and businesses.

In Potterville, residents took to the streets the next day, removing debris and damaging repair.

The storm was strong enough to uproot adult trees.

News 10 was in Potterville on Friday and captured these photos of the damage, take a look:

Caption

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashes on I-96 in Williamston
At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston
Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing
Drivers warned to avoid northeast Ingham County
Thursday night’s storm causes power outages across Mid-Michigan

Latest News

A tree has fallen on an assisted living home in Williamston following Thursday night’s storm.
Haven of Rest in Williamston heavily damaged by storm, residents evacuate
Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms
Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms
damage from a tornado that touched town in Ingham County, Michigan
Ingham County residents picking up after confirmed EF-2 tornado
Sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures on the way this weekend.
Nicer weather returns this weekend