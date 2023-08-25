Advertise With Us

Padres Reliever Suspended

Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston
Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston(WABI/NESN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez has been suspended for ten games by Major League Baseball. The announcement came Friday and he becomes the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned stick materials. Suarez is appealing so he is eligible pending the outcome of his appeal.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashes on I-96 in Williamston
At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston
Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing
Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
Drivers warned to avoid northeast Ingham County
Thursday night’s storm causes power outages across Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Southern Baseball
Orioles’ Jones Set to Retire
FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame...
USC’s Williams Betting Favorite For Heisman
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Improves to 3-0
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Two High School Games Completed Earlier Friday