Padres Reliever Suspended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez has been suspended for ten games by Major League Baseball. The announcement came Friday and he becomes the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned stick materials. Suarez is appealing so he is eligible pending the outcome of his appeal.

