Orioles’ Jones Set to Retire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Adam Jones is set to retire as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. The occasion is a game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on September 15th. Jones is 38 years old and spent 11 of his 14 major league seasons with the Orioles. He is a five time All Star and four time Gold Glove recipient. he last played in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

