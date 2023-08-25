Multiple roads closed in Ingham County due to storm damage
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday night’s heavy storm caused significant damage across Mid-Michigan, resulting to multiple road closures.
The Ingham County Road Department provided the following list of roads within the county that are closed due to downed power line and trees.
Bunkerhill Township:
- Lienhart Road from Ewers Rd to Catholic Church Rd
Delhi Township:
- Holt Road from Cedar St to Delhi St NE
- Onondaga Road from McCue Rd to Holt Rd
- Eifert Road from South of Willoughby Rd
Leroy Township:
- Elm Road from South of M-43
Ingham Township:
- Dexter Trail from Potter Rd to Clark Rd
Ingham Township/Vevay Township:
- Howell Road from Wolverine Rd to Every Rd
Vevay Township:
- Columbia Rd from City of Mason limits to Ives Rd
- Eden Rd & Barnes Rd intersection
