MSU Women’s Soccer Improves to 3-0

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team improved o 3-0 with a 7-0 win Thursday night at Northern Colorado. The Spartans conclude the trip with a game at Colorado Sunday afternoon. MSU’s men’s opened the regular season with a no contest called against Loyola of Chicago. Thursday night’s game was interrupted by storms at the 54 minute mark with MSU leading 1-0 but the game could not be completed. It was simply declared no contest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.