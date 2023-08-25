Advertise With Us

MSU Women’s Soccer Improves to 3-0

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team improved o 3-0 with a 7-0 win Thursday night at Northern Colorado. The Spartans conclude the trip with a game at Colorado Sunday afternoon. MSU’s men’s opened the regular season with a no contest called against Loyola of Chicago. Thursday night’s game was interrupted by storms at the 54 minute mark with MSU leading 1-0 but the game could not be completed. It was simply declared no contest.

