At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, August 24, at 9:30 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of -I96 and Williamston Rd. for a possible tornado.

More than 25 vehicles along I-96 from Williamston Rd. to the Livingston County line were severely damaged.

At this point, there has been one confirmed fatality, and several additional victims seriously injured.

I-96 will continue to be shut down in both directions from Williamston Rd. to M52.

The Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to avoid the area and to be cautious of downed trees and powerlines countywide.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Michigan State Police on the incident.

