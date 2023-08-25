Advertise With Us

At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston

Police say 15 Semi-Trucks have flipped
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(Source: MGN)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, August 24, at 9:30 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of -I96 and Williamston Rd. for a possible tornado.

More than 25 vehicles along I-96 from Williamston Rd. to the Livingston County line were severely damaged.

At this point, there has been one confirmed fatality, and several additional victims seriously injured.

I-96 will continue to be shut down in both directions from Williamston Rd. to M52.

The Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to avoid the area and to be cautious of downed trees and powerlines countywide.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Michigan State Police on the incident.

