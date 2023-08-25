Lansing school officials break ground for new Mt. Hope school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing school district superintendent ben Schuldiner was joined by members of the school board, the mayor of Lansing and members of the community to break ground for the new old mt. School on the south side.

The original building built in the 1940′s wasn’t fit for the modern student. Last year Lansing residents passed a $129.7 million bond that is helping bring this new Mount Hope school to life. We are told that the school will serve students from fourth to eighth grade and will have things like clever touch boards, air conditioning, and most importantly more space to serve more of the community.

“Mount Hope was actually our oldest building outside of Sexton. It was built in the forties; it’s been a been an amazing school for this community and for this district. Many wonderful people have gone there, but they deserve a new building,” said Schuldiner.

Funds from the bond will also rebuild additional schools in the district, provide air conditioning in classrooms and upgrades to Sexton High School as well. Willow school is next in line for demolition and rebuilding. That’s after the construction of the new mount hope school which is set to be completed by fall of 2025.

