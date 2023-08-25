Advertise With Us

Lansing Mayor issues local state of emergency following Thursday’s storm

Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor signed a local state of emergency for the city on Friday to address the damage from Thursday’s storm.

“This declaration will ensure that the City of Lansing can provide the services residents need as we continue cleaning up roads and streets throughout Lansing. These powerful storms caused significant damage and knocked out power to many in our community,” Mayor Schor said in a statement. “I have been working and in communication with the Governor’s office, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, our state legislative delegation, City Council, and my department directors to ensure Lansing has the resources needed to recover from these storms.”

“In addition, we very sadly lost a longtime Lansing resident last night in the storm. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. Trees and storm damage can be cleaned up and repairs made, but losing a family member in this way is absolutely heartbreaking,” Schor said.

