Ingham, Eaton Counties experience high volume of 911 calls amid severe storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton and Ingham Counties are experiencing high volumes of 911 calls, the counties reported on social media late Thursday night.

Ingham County asked residents to bear with them as they may have delays answering calls.

Eaton County asked residents to not call 911 without a major emergency. Minor emergencies can be texted to 911, or called in at a later time.

The calls come as a tornado was confirmed in Ingham County, alongside severe thunderstorms and high winds.

