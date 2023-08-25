Advertise With Us

Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”

By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heavy storms from Thursday night closed down roads and freeways. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor declared a local state of emergency.

Friday afternoon, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth provided an update on tornado and storm damage.

Sheriff Wrigglesworth said his biggest concern for residents is traveling.

“The highway between Williamston and Webberville is severely damaged”, he said.

Wrigglesworth went on to say most of the billboards and street signs are gone.

Crews are currently working on cleaning up the freeways and roads that are littered with trees, downed power lines, and vehicles and semis that were left on the side of the road.

Sheriff Wrigglesworth said it may take weeks or months to determine the total amount of damage, but until then, he wants people to stay off of affected roads and freeways.

“Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future until all semis and other debris are cleared. I was just notified that we may have to close eastbound again for a period of time to fix a power line that was destroyed during the tornado. If at all possible, stay away from the I-96 and M-52 intersection until further notice.” says Wrigglesworth.

The sheriff also provided an update on the death of a man found in his car amongst the storm debris on I-96 in the stretch from Williamston to Webberville.

The sheriff department is not releasing a name at this time.

