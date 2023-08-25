Advertise With Us

Ingham County residents picking up after confirmed EF-2 tornado

A homeowner says the tornado came right through his yard
damage from a tornado that touched town in Ingham County, Michigan
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At a home in Leroy Township, a barn is destroyed, wood and metal are scattered throughout the yard, and trees are down with root balls the size of a person.

Brad Palazzolo, who has lived at the home here since he was 12, says the tornado came right through his back yard.

“15 minutes after the power went out or so I could hear, like a train - freight train was coming. So I opened the door to see what it was, maybe a helicopter or something but it was...I could tell it was time to get in the basement,” said Palazzolo. “So I went up to grab my wife and daughters and went down to the basement.”

Palazzolo says he’s never seen damage like this before.

“You can see my barn toppled over, see all the trees, all the trees in the front were all taken down.”

Friday he’s working with family to get his valuables to a safe place.

“I’ll probably stay with my parents until we can figure out if it’s safe to say at our house.”

Though there’s a long road to recovery ahead, Palazzolo’s just thankful his home is standing and he’s getting help from loved ones.

“I grew up with a big family,” he said, choking up. “So, appreciate that. It’s a lot.”

