Inclement Weather Leads to Men’s Soccer No Contest Thursday Night

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s soccer had its season opener against Loyola Chicago declared a no contest due to severe weather in the East Lansing area.

In the 54th minute, the game was initially delayed due to lighting in the area and the teams retreated to Jenison Field House. The match would not resume from that point as the rain, thunder and lightning intensified and was declared a no contest.

The Spartans were leading 1-0 at the time of the stoppage. Sophomore forward Jonathan Stout scored what would have been the first game of 2023 with a brilliant strike to the upper right corner of the net. Stout took the well-timed pass from sophomore defender Jeremy Sharp.

Michigan State will be back in action on Monday, Aug. 28 against Bowling Green at 7 p.m. The game will celebrate Move-in Madness, welcoming all MSU students for free.

Fans can contact the Spartan Ticket Office at 517-355-1610 or by email at tickets@msu.edu for questions or more information. A direct link to purchase season tickets is here.

