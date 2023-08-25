How are you celebrating National Waffle Day?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Didn’t you remember? It’s your favorite holiday, National Waffle Day.

In case you couldn’t celebrate, we’ve got you covered with some great ways to enjoy one of our favorite breakfasts meals anytime of day.

Did you know waffles have been around for centuries, but it wasn’t until 1869 that American Cornelius Swartwout invented the waffle iron.

Here’s how we use our waffle irons.

Rachelle’s Quesadilla Waffle: Two tortilla shells, add cheese and close in waffle maker.

Nicole’s Cinnamon Waffles: Cinnamon Roll dough cooked in waffle maker topped with icing.

Claudia’s Pizza Waffle: Pizza dough topped with sauce and cheese.

