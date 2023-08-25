Advertise With Us

How are you celebrating National Waffle Day?

By Claudia Sella
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Didn’t you remember? It’s your favorite holiday, National Waffle Day.

In case you couldn’t celebrate, we’ve got you covered with some great ways to enjoy one of our favorite breakfasts meals anytime of day.

Did you know waffles have been around for centuries, but it wasn’t until 1869 that American Cornelius Swartwout invented the waffle iron.

Here’s how we use our waffle irons.

Rachelle’s Quesadilla Waffle: Two tortilla shells, add cheese and close in waffle maker.

Nicole’s Cinnamon Waffles: Cinnamon Roll dough cooked in waffle maker topped with icing.

Claudia’s Pizza Waffle: Pizza dough topped with sauce and cheese.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashes on I-96 in Williamston
At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston
Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing
Drivers warned to avoid northeast Ingham County
Thursday night’s storm causes power outages across Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Welcome to MSU Union
New Businesses added to the MSU Student Union
Ride CATA to the growing Eastside Summer Fest
Waffle Studio 10
Happy National Waffle Day
Welcome to MSU Union
Studio 10 celebrates Fall Welcome with the MSU Union