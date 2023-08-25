Haven of Rest in Williamston heavily damaged by storm, residents evacuate

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A tree has fallen on an assisted living home in Williamston following Thursday night’s storm.

News 10 at the scene saw heavy storm damage impacting Haven of Rest in Williamston near the intersection of North Williams Road and Noble Road. First responders at the scene are working to evacuate the elderly away from the building.

It is unclear at this time on the severity of the damages. Stay with News 10 for updates.

