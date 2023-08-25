First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early today you may run into patchy fog. Most of today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. We have just a very small chance of a stray sprinkle or two of rain popping up today. High temperatures today climb to the mid 70s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures tumble back to the low 50s.

Sunday and Monday will be great late August days with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Our chance of rain this week is centered around Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High temperatures Tuesday in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be a cool day with highs in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the 80s for the Labor Day Weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 26, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 58º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 32° 1883

Jackson Record High: 95º 1948

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1915

