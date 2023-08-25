EF2 tornado confirmed in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in the area of Williamston and Webberville Thursday.

It is unclear if this is the same tornado that went through Livingston County Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.