EF2 tornado confirmed in Ingham County

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in the area of Williamston and Webberville Thursday.

It is unclear if this is the same tornado that went through Livingston County Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

