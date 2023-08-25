EF1 tornado confirmed in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado entered Livingston County Thursday night.

According NWS, the tornado caused EF1 damage with winds up to 90 mph near West Branch Red Cedar River on Aug. 24.

The tornado tracked east-northeast to I-96.

According to officials, the storm survey is still ongoing and more details will be released later Friday.

