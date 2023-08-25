Advertise With Us

EF1 tornado confirmed in Livingston County

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado entered Livingston County Thursday night.

According NWS, the tornado caused EF1 damage with winds up to 90 mph near West Branch Red Cedar River on Aug. 24.

The tornado tracked east-northeast to I-96.

According to officials, the storm survey is still ongoing and more details will be released later Friday.

