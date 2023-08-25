Eaton County activates Emergency Operation Center

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of Commissioners for Eaton County announced the Eaton County’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been activated

On Thursday, Aug. 24, members of the Eaton County Board of Commissioners said that response and recovery elements of the county emergency operations plan have been activated after severe weather.

Read: Drivers warned to avoid corner of Ingham County

“The County of Eaton sustained widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property caused by severe weather,” stated the Board of Commissioners. “As a result of this situation, the following conditions exist: According to the report provided by PowerOutage.US, a considerable 67.54% of the residents in Eaton County are presently experiencing an interruption in their power supply.”

The board later said multiple fire chiefs also reported this situation was a result of extensive damage, inflicted upon the county’s infrastructure, including powerlines and road hazards.

“As Board Chair of the Eaton County Board of Commissioners, in accordance with Section 10 of 1976 PA 390, as amended, I hereby declare that a “state of emergency” exists within our jurisdiction, that the response and recovery elements of our emergency operations plan have been activated, and that local resources are being utilized to the fullest possible extent.”

Eaton County’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been activated to coordinate and collaborate with stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/aib65iUJrQ — Eaton County Emergency Management (@EatonCoEM) August 25, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.