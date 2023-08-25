Eaton County breaks new ground on youth facility expansion

EATON CO., Mich. (WILX) - A groundbreaking took place on Thursday in Eaton County, marking the beginning of an expansion on the youth facility building in Eaton County.

The project was funded by a grant. It will add 10,000 square feet and double the facility’s beds.

County leaders say they hope the facility is a model for others across the state.

“It’s not just the facility, it’s the programs we bring to the facility, the people and director and the whole team, and the programs they put in place to help the kids who come here improve their lives and hopefully live productive lives once they leave her and have the skills to work in the community and prosper and that’s our goal,” said Eaton County Commissioner Jim Mott.

Project leaders hope to finish construction by 2024.

