Drivers warned to avoid northeast Ingham County

(WILX viewer Jeremy Whiting)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are warning drivers to not drive in the northeast corner of Ingham County.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, gusty winds and a radar-confirmed tornado affected the area of Williamston and Webberville. Officials told people to not drive in the northeast corner of the county due to hazards.

A tornado was confirmed in Ingham County, alongside severe thunderstorms and high winds. Eaton and Ingham Counties experienced high volumes of 911 calls, the counties reported on social media.

Meanwhile, numerous power outages are being reported across Mid-Michigan. According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light’s (BWL) outage map, there are currently about 190 active outages, and nearly 30,0000 customers are being impacted and don’t have any electricity.

