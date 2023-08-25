Crews cleaning neighborhoods in Jackson following Thursday night’s storm

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews in Jackson are working to remove numerous downed trees following Thursday night’s storm.

Crews from the Department of Public Works are responding to multiple reports of downed trees and wires blocking streets. The city said some areas cannot receive attention until Consumers Energy addresses the downed power lines.

Residents are urged to stay away from downed power lines and report them to Consumers Energy by calling 800-477-5050.

The Department of Public Works said it is prioritizing clearing streets first and will then focus on cleaning up trees from parkways and sidewalks. The process may take up to a week to complete.

The city asked residents not to place limbs and branches along streets from yards since crews will not accept tree debris from private property.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.