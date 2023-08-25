Consumers Energy starts work to restore power after powerful late-summer storm

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy has started the work to restore power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses affected by a fierce storm Thursday night that delivered up to 75 mph winds from Grand Rapids through Southeast Michigan. Over 1,000 people are mobilized and starting the around-the clock effort to restore power through this weekend.

“This powerful storm did significant damage throughout the communities we serve. Consumers Energy is committed to getting the lights back on for all of our friends and neighbors safely and as quickly as possible,” said Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm. “Our lineworkers will be working throughout the day to make repairs, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as they do this important work.”

Consumers Energy is continuing to assess storm damage as the day starts. Crews will be restoring power to customers through the weekend. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Salisbury urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews.

Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Customers should call 2-1-1 if they are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community, including warming centers. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

