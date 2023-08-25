Coleman Rd. in Bath Township closed due to “police situation”

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Parts of Coleman Rd. in Bath Township are closed due to an ongoing “situation,” Bath Township police said on Friday.

The 8800 lock of Coleman Rd. is currently blocked off, police said.

The street was closed due to an “ongoing situation.” It’s unclear what the situation is, but police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

However, officials ask people to avoid the area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.