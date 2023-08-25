Advertise With Us

Coleman Rd. in Bath Township closed due to “police situation”

By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Parts of Coleman Rd. in Bath Township are closed due to an ongoing “situation,” Bath Township police said on Friday.

The 8800 lock of Coleman Rd. is currently blocked off, police said.

The street was closed due to an “ongoing situation.” It’s unclear what the situation is, but police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

However, officials ask people to avoid the area.

