BWL brings out-of-state crews to repair storm damage, restore power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light is bringing in crews from out-of-state to repair damage caused by Thursday’s severe weather.

Crews from Pennsylvania, Iowa and Kentucky joined Michigan crews in restoring power to 24,000 customers still in the dark.

Nearly 28 power poles were broken and around 150 wires went down in BWL territory alone.

“We’re working hard, getting our crews throughout the region to continue planning and implementing restoration efforts through the weekend,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The damage in our service territory is significant, as some streets are still impassable due to downed trees.”

As always, stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines and treat intersections with dead traffic lights as four-way stops.

