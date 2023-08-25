Advertise With Us

BWL brings out-of-state crews to repair storm damage, restore power

Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light is bringing in crews from out-of-state to repair damage caused by Thursday’s severe weather.

Crews from Pennsylvania, Iowa and Kentucky joined Michigan crews in restoring power to 24,000 customers still in the dark.

Nearly 28 power poles were broken and around 150 wires went down in BWL territory alone.

“We’re working hard, getting our crews throughout the region to continue planning and implementing restoration efforts through the weekend,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The damage in our service territory is significant, as some streets are still impassable due to downed trees.”

As always, stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines and treat intersections with dead traffic lights as four-way stops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashes on I-96 in Williamston
At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston
Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing
Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
Drivers warned to avoid northeast Ingham County
Thursday night’s storm causes power outages across Mid-Michigan

Latest News

A tree has fallen on an assisted living home in Williamston following Thursday night’s storm.
Haven of Rest in Williamston heavily damaged by storm, residents evacuate
Bath Township Police
Coleman Rd. in Bath Township closed due to “police situation”
Sarah Pierce has a free festival frenzy for Rachelle for this week's weekend rundown!
Free Festival Frenzy for 517 Friday
Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms
PHOTOS: Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms