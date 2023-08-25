Advertise With Us

Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders to call strikes against Detroit companies

(WJRT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached.

The United Auto Workers union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins.

Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. Fain said earlier this week that negotiations with the companies are not progressing fast enough. But he also said a strike is not inevitable.

Contract talks with the Detroit Three began in July, but Fain has consistently said the companies aren’t bargaining seriously. Fain has said the union hasn’t picked a company as a strike target, and it could target all three.

In a statement Friday, the UAW said the vote does not guarantee that a strike will be called.

The companies have said they’re bargaining in good faith. Stellantis, which has drawn much of Fain’s ire in recent weeks, has said it wants to fairly compensate workers and find solutions to protect the company from nonunion automakers with lower costs, and additional costs related to the transition to electric vehicles.

“We look forward to working with the UAW on creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever,” Ford said in a statement Friday.

The union is seeking a 40% pay increase, restoration of pensions for new hires, elimination of wage tiers and other items. Fain has often told workers they have to be ready to strike in order to achieve gains from the profitable automakers.

The union also wants to represent joint venture electric vehicle battery plants being built by the companies, and it’s seeking top union wages at those factories.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
Thursday night’s storm causes power outages across Mid-Michigan
Drivers warned to avoid northeast Ingham County
911 generic
Ingham, Eaton Counties experience high volume of 911 calls amid severe storms
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

A tree has fallen on an assisted living home in Williamston following Thursday night’s storm.
Haven of Rest in Williamston heavily damaged by storm, residents evacuate
EF1 tornado confirmed in Livingston County
Lansing Board of Water & Light to give an update on outages.
WATCH LIVE: BWL gives update on outages
Multiple roads closed in Ingham County due to storm damage