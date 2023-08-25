August 24 Friday Night Frenzy Recap

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The big winner Thursday night was mother nature as she swamped the Mid-Michigan area with lightning and storms, causing havoc on most of the area football schedule. Very few games were able to be completed.

One that was declared a final was Portland defeating Ovid-Elsie 33-6. The game only lasted one half but it was decided it will not be resumed and was declared a final.

Dominic Novara threw for 2 touchdown passes and Kaden Thelen scored two touchdowns, including a interception for a touchdown in a resounding season-opening win for the Raiders.

Most of the other games in the area were interrupted by storms and will resume Friday at various times:

Haslett leads DeWitt 10-7 with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter and that game will resume Friday at 7pm.

Waverly leads Lansing Catholic 14-7 at the half. That game will resume some time Friday with time TBA.

Laingsburg leads Durand 7-6 with 4:00 left in the second quarter. The game will be resumed Friday at 6pm.

Mason fell behind Holt very early when the Rams returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Mason scored the next 21 points and leads 21-7 mid way through the second quarter. That game will be resumed Friday at 5pm pending power being restored at the school.

Lansing Everett leads crosstown rival Lansing Sexton 14-7 midway through the 4th quarter. This game will be resumed Friday with time TBA.

Williamston traveled to Zeeland East for a scheduled 10:30 start but storms came in and the game never started. It will be played Friday with time TBA.

East Lansing’s game at Portage Central scheduled for Thursday night was rescheduled for Friday.

