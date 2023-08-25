200 year old Williamston farm seriously damaged in tornado

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A nearly 200 year old family farm in Williamston suffered devastating losses in Thursday’s tornado.

While no people were seriously injured, the family’s livelihood has taken a serious hit.

The Dietz family is well known in Williamston and Webberville.

“It was my great, great grandfather, that established this farm back in the 1830′s. So that’s something that uh, you know, money can’t replace. So that one probably hurts the most,” said farmer Tim Dietz.

Although no one was hurt, the Dietz family lost three barns, farming equipment, crops, cars, and their home.

Losses totaled nearly $1 million.

The family sat huddled in their hallway, safe from anything that pierced through their walls.

“There’s two by fours, embedded right in the wall. We got a spot where sheet metal came through the wall, and if somebody had been sitting in the bathroom it might’ve decapitated them. Yep. It’s tough to look at. It’s something we’ve always been very proud of, right, taking care of the property, and just having that heritage. and it’s not gonna look the same,” said Dietz.

Dietz says the best part of Williamston is the tight knit community. Neighbors brought food and boxes for the family, to help them pack their heirlooms.

The family has to remove 400 acres of damaged crops, fix farm equipment, remove metal and rebuild their barns and home.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.