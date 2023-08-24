Tracking today’s First Alert Weather Day, and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It continues to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for severe thunderstorms and the high heat and humidity that is expected today. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares more into the heat and humidity and continues to track the storms. Plus, join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for a look at Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

LMANAC INFORMATION for August 24, 2023

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1866

Jackson Record High: 96º 1947

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927

