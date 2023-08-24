Tracking today’s First Alert Weather Day, and today’s top stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It continues to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for severe thunderstorms and the high heat and humidity that is expected today. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares more into the heat and humidity and continues to track the storms. Plus, join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for a look at Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!
LMANAC INFORMATION for August 24, 2023
- Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1948
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1866
- Jackson Record High: 96º 1947
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.