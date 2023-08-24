Advertise With Us

Tigers Expect Verlander to Start This Sunday

It wasn’t the debut Justin Verlander was hoping for.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Thursday, host the Houston Astros in a three game series beginning Friday night. The Tigers said Friday they expect their former ace pitcher Justin Verlander, 39, to start Sunday’s game. Verlander pitched six shutout innings in his last start, this past Tuesday in a win in Houston over the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers have a 58-69 record with 35 games remaining.

