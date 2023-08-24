Tigers Expect Verlander to Start This Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Thursday, host the Houston Astros in a three game series beginning Friday night. The Tigers said Friday they expect their former ace pitcher Justin Verlander, 39, to start Sunday’s game. Verlander pitched six shutout innings in his last start, this past Tuesday in a win in Houston over the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers have a 58-69 record with 35 games remaining.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.