Teen injured from shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting after a teen was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lansing Police responded to a local hospital on Aug. 23 just before midnight for a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. According to police, the teen suffers non-life-threatening injuries.

Lansing Police said they are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.

