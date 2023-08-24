Advertise With Us

Teen injured from shooting in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting after a teen was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lansing Police responded to a local hospital on Aug. 23 just before midnight for a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. According to police, the teen suffers non-life-threatening injuries.

Lansing Police said they are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.

