Stretch of I-94 closed in Jackson County due to crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A section of eastbound and westbound lanes on I-94 in Jackson is closed early Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash on I-94 between Parma Road and M-60 on Aug. 24 at around 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. News 10 is reaching out to officials to learn more.

