Advertise With Us

Stretch of I-94 closed in Jackson County due to crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A section of eastbound and westbound lanes on I-94 in Jackson is closed early Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash on I-94 between Parma Road and M-60 on Aug. 24 at around 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. News 10 is reaching out to officials to learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
2 arrested after shots were fired during investigation in Jackson
St. Johns motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Shiawassee County
KTTC
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Grand Ledge car dealership
The fire engulfed much of a vacant commercial building on W. North St.
Jackson Public Schools closed Aug. 23 due to possible contamination

Latest News

A section of eastbound and westbound lanes on I-94 in Jackson is closed early Thursday morning...
Stretch of I-94 closed in Jackson County due to crash
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day morning update for 8/24/23 from WILX News 10
Heat, Humidity And Thunderstorms
A man is dead after a tense stand-off with police and a structure fire in Bath Township.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township