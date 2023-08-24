Ride CATA to the growing Eastside Summer Fest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Saturday marks the 3rd Annual Eastside Summer Fest.

It’s a vibrant celebration of the thriving community! It’s hosted by the Eastside Neighborhood Organization (ENO) in partnership with KCS Angels, Inc., this lively, free and family-friendly festival is all set to light up the Eastside!

Their fest is more than just an event; it’s a love letter to the vibrant culture, art, music, food, and unique spirit of our community. Set in the spacious Sears parking lot in Frandor, the Eastside Summer Fest invites you to join us in reveling in a day packed with excitement, discovery, and connection.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, prepare to be immersed in the colors, flavors, and sounds of our city. With over 100 vendors, engaging activities for kids, and a lineup of stellar live entertainment, there’s something for everyone. This year, they’re excited to partner with KCS Angels, whose mission to support people with disabilities aligns with their commitment to inclusivity and community.

Together, let’s make memories, forge friendships, and celebrate the diverse and dynamic tapestry that is the Eastside community. They can’t wait to see you at the Eastside Summer Fest - where our community shines!

CATA provides service to the Frandor Shopping Center via Route 1, where visitors can access the Eastside Summer Fest event on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Not sure how to access a route? Call CATA’s customer experience reps at 517-394-1000 for assistance, or visit cata.org for our trip planner.

Often, community events result in road closures. Be sure to subscribe to Rider Alerts at //cata.org/mycata for detours that may impact your ride to local events this summer.

As a reminder, adult one-way fares are $1.25, or 60-cents for those who qualify for the discounted fare, including K-12 and college students with valid school or student ID; seniors 62 years of age or older with CATAclub card; eligible veterans ride free year-round.

CATA – Driving Mobility Solutions!

