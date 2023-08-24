Organizations providing after-school care to students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All parents eventually face the decision of leaving their child home alone for the first time. Now that schools are back in session, this may bring some concern for parents who work past the final school bell.

“It’s hard as a parent to find places that when schools only so long and you have to work,” said Emily Stevenson from Lansing Parks and Recreation.

Stevenson works with the after-school care programs at Lansing Parks and Recreation. She wonders when it’s okay to leave kids home alone—a question amongst all parents.

“I feel like I saw a suggestion of 12,” said Stevenson.

“I don’t think my parents left me alone till I was like 14 or 15,” said Christian Herald, an elementary school parent.

“Somewhere between 11 and 13 is probably the right age,” said Ann Sheehan from MSU College of Nursing.

What parents don’t know is that all of these ages are right. Michigan is one of 36 states without a minimum age at which a child can legally be left at home alone.

That means the decision is up to the parents.

“You may have a ten year old, let’s say, who’s incredibly mature and responsible,” said Herald. “But you can also have a child who is 15 or 16, who maybe doesn’t have the maturity level yet to be left at home safely.”

A level of responsibility Herald believes his 6-year-old son hasn’t reached yet.

That’s why some schools and community centers provide before and after-school care, helping to lift the added stress off parents.

“We’re in a time period right now where it’s kind of sad because it’s becoming a little bit easier for especially young parents like myself to give our kids our video game stuff because it’s a little bit cheaper,” said Herald.

Kimberly Steed-Page is the director of the MSU Student-Parent Center. She said programs like this help parents who are students at MSU go to class without worrying about their kids. And provide an affordable option for those who need it.

“Before and after care kind of allows us to remove that it’s not a problem until it’s a problem out of the equation,” said Steed-Page. “When you think about the safety and wellbeing of young children, having some adult supervision is oftentimes better than not.”

Herald agrees that before and after-school care is crucial. As a working parent, he hopes to enroll his son in a program.

“Let kids be out and be active, let them socialize. It’s important to learn those skills,” said Herald.

Lansing Parks and Recreation currently provides after-school care at three community center locations—Schmidt, Foster and Letts Community Center.

