Ohtani Done Pitching For This Season

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the third inning of a...
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Los Angeles Angels standout Shohei Ohtani will no longer pitch this season after a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament was discovered. It is unknown if he will need surgery but the Angels say he can bat the remainder of the season. Ohtani will be with the team for the start of an upcoming road trip Friday in New York against the Mets which continues next week to Philadelphia and then to Oakland. Ohtani becomes a free agent at season’s end and it is unknown where he will play in 2024 and if the current injury will have any affect on negotiations with his team.

