New Businesses added to the MSU Student Union

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is continuing to give a warm welcome to MSU students to returning to campus this fall, but today they took a trip the MSU Student Union.

The MSU Student Union is the campus student center that serves as a hub to students, faculty, staff and the community alike, but they are also welcoming new businesses as well.

One of those businesses includes Strange Matter, a local 517 coffee shop, that is now open in the union.

This semester they are offering vegan doughnuts made fresh daily, coffee brewed by the most skilled and knowledgeable baristas in town. They were recently named 2022 Best Coffee Shop in Lansing as voted by City Pulse newspaper.

Likewise, the MSUFCU credit union is a new addition to the Union. They are looking to work with students this semester to help them manage their finances. MSUFCU has a special Spartan Student Bundle running —which comes with a Sparty Debit Card, a Spartan Saver Account, and our Free Financial 4.0 app.

You can also visit the Spartan Spirit Shop to get game day ready. Spartan alums receive a 15% discount on regular priced clothing and souvenirs.

For information visit, https://union.msu.edu/.

