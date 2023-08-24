Mid-Michigan Matters: Welcoming students back to MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some schools in our area are already back in session, and MSU is not far off.

Students were busy on Wednesday, moving back into campus.

As MSU classes begin Monday, Aug. 28, the City of East Lansing is helping welcome new and returning students.

Matt Apostle joins us in today’s Mid-Michigan matters, sharing details about the Moonlight “Extravagrandza.”

