Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Welcoming students back to MSU campus

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some schools in our area are already back in session, and MSU is not far off.

Students were busy on Wednesday, moving back into campus.

As MSU classes begin Monday, Aug. 28, the City of East Lansing is helping welcome new and returning students.

Matt Apostle joins us in today’s Mid-Michigan matters, sharing details about the Moonlight “Extravagrandza.”

You can watch that in the video player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
2 arrested after shots were fired during investigation in Jackson
St. Johns motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Shiawassee County
KTTC
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Grand Ledge car dealership

Latest News

East Lansing police investigating Aug. 22 series of assaults
Algal Bloom in Lake Diane, Hillsdale County
Algal bloom health advisory lifted for Lake Diane
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares more into the heat and humidity and...
Tracking today’s First Alert Weather Day, and today’s top stories
WILX Weather Webcast 8/24/2023 PM
WILX Weather Webcast 8/24/2023 PM