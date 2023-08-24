Advertise With Us

Michigan State Adds Two Assistant Rowing Coaches

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s new rowing coach Stacey Rippetoe has announced the addition of two new assistants, Nicole Marek and McKenzie Vaughn. She has also retained assistants Kayla Brock and Veronica Platzer. The latter two are in their second seasons on the staff. Marek spent four seasons on the MSU team and she spent four seasons as an assistant at Eastern Michigan. Vaugh most recently was a graduate assistant at West Virginia.

