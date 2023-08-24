Michigan State Adds Two Assistant Rowing Coaches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s new rowing coach Stacey Rippetoe has announced the addition of two new assistants, Nicole Marek and McKenzie Vaughn. She has also retained assistants Kayla Brock and Veronica Platzer. The latter two are in their second seasons on the staff. Marek spent four seasons on the MSU team and she spent four seasons as an assistant at Eastern Michigan. Vaugh most recently was a graduate assistant at West Virginia.

