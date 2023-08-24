Local UAW majority authorizes strike against GM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been months of negotiating between the united auto workers and The Big Three Automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

“We’re asking for more and it seems like a lot but it’s because we haven’t gotten much in the last 13 years. We’ve had bad contracts,” said Lena Wyeth.

Lena Wyeth is the vice president of the local UAW 652. This week 96% of members voted in favor of a strike against General Motors. At issue, the UAW wants to increase wages, benefits, and job security.

“Basically, that tells our negotiator’s at the table that we have their back 100% and if they need to strike then we can strike,” said Wyeth.

While a strike isn’t definite, Michigan State University Supply Chain Professor Steven Melnyk says the potential impact on your wallet could be lasting, depending on the length of the strike.

“If the strike is over a month we’re going to see a major impact, both on the customer side and the supply chain side,” said Steven Melnyk.

General Motors says it hopes to avoid a strike in three weeks but it says it is trying to balance what’s best for employees as it transitions to more electric vehicle production.

“This is not just simply changing the technology. It’s changing the entire supply chain,” said Melnyk.

Patrick Anderson is the CEO of Anderson Economic Group. He says a potential strike could cost the economy more than $800 million if the UAW decides to strike against all three automakers.

If there’s a strike against one automaker, it could cost the US over $1 billion in Michigan and it could be just days before consumers feel the impact.

“The dealers will start to see losses by consumers who want their cars fixed, consumers who want to buy a new car, auto dealers who want to sell,” said Patrick Anderson. A deadline quickly approaching to keep auto workers on the production line.

A national decision to authorize a strike will be made on Friday. Contracts between the UAW and the big three expire on September 14th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.