At Least Two Area High School Games Pushed Back One Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least two Mid Michigan high school football season opening games, scheduled for Thursday, have been moved back one day. Anticipation of poor weather was the motivation. East Lansing plays at Portage Central and the game will kick at the same time, 7 o’clock on Friday night. Jackson Lumen Christi’s game at Michigan Center has also been pushed back to Friday night. All highlights and scores from both nights can be seen on WILX TV’s Friday Night Frenzy at 11:15pm.

