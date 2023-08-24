Advertise With Us

At Least Two Area High School Games Pushed Back One Day

High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South(Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least two Mid Michigan high school football season opening games, scheduled for Thursday, have been moved back one day. Anticipation of poor weather was the motivation. East Lansing plays at Portage Central and the game will kick at the same time, 7 o’clock on Friday night. Jackson Lumen Christi’s game at Michigan Center has also been pushed back to Friday night. All highlights and scores from both nights can be seen on WILX TV’s Friday Night Frenzy at 11:15pm.

