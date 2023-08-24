Lansing man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for illegally possessing gun as a felon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegally possessing a gun as a felon.

Davion Shymarri Shaltry, 19, of Lansing, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and will be on supervised release for three years after he is released.

According to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, Shaltry was caught with a gun three days after being sentenced in Ingham County for illegally possessing a different gun.

