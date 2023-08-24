Lance Expected To Remain With 49ers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Trey Lance apparently will not begin the regular season as the back up quarterback for the NFL San Francisco 49ers. But he was back at the team’s training camp on Thursday working out. The 49ers say they are considering all options for Lance, but for the time being he will stick with the team. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has announced that behind starter Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold has won the job as the team’s back up quarterback. Lance was the number three overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

