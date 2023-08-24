Groundbreaking ceremony on $10 million youth facility expansion held in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Youth Facility in Charlotte held a ground breaking ceremony Thursday to celebrate the expansion project at the youth center.

The facility is getting an additional 10,000 square feet. The new space will accommodate two new housing units, recreational space and a classroom.

“The Eaton County Youth Facility is an important resource for juveniles involved in the justice system.,” said Commissioner Terrance Augustine. “With the Raise the Age Initiative in the State of Michigan, providing adequate housing and facilities for our youth will remain extremely important.”

“I am proud that the Youth Facility expansion will contribute to the local economy by creating good-paying jobs,” said Commissioner Jacob Toomey. “Nearly 80% of the contractors involved are unionized. Additionally, 30% of the contractors will be located within Eaton County.”

